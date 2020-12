How Your Wellness Routine Is Connected To The India Farmers’ Protests

“If we’re going to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year based on practices that come from this land and then buy these spices in bulk in our local grocery stores, we also have to think about the farmers who are breaking their backs to get these spices to us,” adds Navdeep Kaur Gill , an Ayurveda practitioner and wellness educator based in Surrey, B.C. By the time many of us get our supermarket spices, they’ve likely changed hands 15 to 20 times. “Yes, we want people to be well, and we want to share the message that these herbs are effective, but when the farmers that we’re buying these herbs from aren’t getting fair wages and proper working conditions, then what are we doing? The wellness industry is not exempt from creating harm just because we have good intentions.”