Kate Middleton Has A Stylish Coat For Every Stop On The Royal Train Tour

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge set off on a three-day Royal Train Tour, starting at Euston Station in London and ending in Windsor. Before boarding, the couple posed for a photo opp, which showed the Duchess wearing one of her favorite winter coats: a long, emerald green number by Alexander McQueen that she first debuted in January while at an event in Bradford. But that’s not even the best part. Since their train took off earlier today, Kate Middleton’s worn not one, but two other coats — both of which she also recycled from previous outings. And the trip’s only just begun.
“The Duke and Duchess are off,” reads a caption posted by the official Kensington Palace Instagram account. “This evening, The Duke and Duchess departed on the Royal Train Tour to pay tribute to the inspiring work of those who have gone above and beyond to support communities across England, Scotland, and Wales,” the caption continued. “We hope you can join us here, in thanking these amazing individuals and organizations along the way, in what has been a challenging year for the nation.”
Upon their arrival in Edinburgh, Middleton revealed her second coat of the tour: a bespoke Catherine Walker coat in a very royal shade of blue. This piece, too, has appeared in the past, with the Duchess having worn it in 2018 during a trip to Norway. From there, the couple returned to northern England, where Middleton had her third outfit change of the day. Keeping it in the blue family, she chose a navy blue, Hobbs double-breasted coat with bronze buttons.
If we are to go by the last three appearances, Middleton will debut a new, covetable coat for us to swoon over as the Royal Train Tour continues. With that in mind, we’re rounding them all up in the slideshow ahead.
