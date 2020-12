“I’m Sorry You Feel That Way” Is The Most Infuriating Apology Ever

Turns out, Elton John (and let’s not forget Blue) was bang on when he sang " Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word " but why? Why do we find it so hard to apologize sincerely? Clews sheds some light. "Many of us struggle with this because putting yourself at someone's mercy takes a strong sense of self. We don't want to be wrong, to look bad or weak. It's no secret that it's actually strong to be vulnerable. It takes guts to admit you royally messed up and are genuinely sorry. It doesn’t feel good to completely own the fact you were thoughtless, careless, rude or selfish — none of us likes to be seen in a bad light but people who have a strong inner sense of self don’t rely on what everyone else thinks of them and in this way, they are able to apologize (even though it may smart like hell)."