This week, Demi Lovato has been serving looks. As the host of last Sunday's People's Choice Awards, the singer stepped on stage with platinum blonde hair extensions, a stark departure from her signature jet-black hair colour. The temporary style was killer, but it doesn't hold a candle to the epic, and very permanent, hair transformation Lovato just made: shaving half of her head.
"I did a thing," the star captioned the Instagram debut of her new look, a teaser photo showing the back of her head shaved in an undercut style, her manicured fingernails running through the longer platinum strands left piled at the top.
In a followup post, Lovato gave fans a front view of her fresh new haircut — a tapered side-shaved pixie — crediting her hairdresser and colorist, Amber Maynard Bolt, who also posted Lovato's headshot to her own Instagram page providing a bit more context to the transformation. "There is something about changing your hair so drastically that allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought," Maynard Bolt wrote alongside her post, alluding to the fact that this edgy new hairstyle may be symbolic of a new life chapter for the singer/songwriter.
The insanely cool haircut fits the style aesthetic happening in this first-look photoshoot. From the black leather tuxedo jacket and chunky Jennifer Fisher hoops to the smudged eyeliner and high-arched brows, the entire look screams confidence and makes us excited to see what else Lovato has up her sleeve.