Why Are Some People So Upset About Cancelling Student Debt?

But, it’s important to note that a large part of the “anger” Linker tweeted about stems from differing concepts of “fairness.” For some, it means subjecting others to whatever they were subjected to, no matter how difficult and cruel. If you had to walk uphill both ways to get to school back in your day, that should be the price for your children, too. For others, fairness is about opportunity: because you had to walk uphill both ways to get to school, you think it’s only fair to use your experience to advocate for a public bus system for your children. The latter group believes in a society where people are all working toward a future where everyone is on more equal footing, and where those who aren’t wealthy can get a college degree without being saddled with $30,000 or more in debt. Student debt relief is correcting what was unfair from the get-go — education that is so expensive as to be out of reach for many. While some argue that going to college is a choice, it’s undeniable that it feels like a requirement even for entry-level positions in professional industries.