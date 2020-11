Kate Middleton Just Lightened Her Hair With Creamy Bronde Colour

Middleton’s lighter look was on full display this weekend as she thanked everyone in the United Kingdom who submitted portraits capturing how people have come together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Middleton first launched the Hold Still project in May ; after 31,000 images were submitted, 100 were selected to be displayed in a virtual National Portrait Gallery exhibition, which just came to an end. "For me, the most powerful part of the project is that it has shown just how much people and communities have come together and how important we all are to each other," Middleton said at the closing event for the outdoor exhibition