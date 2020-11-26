12 Unique Planners For A Fresh Start in 2021

I broke up with my 2020 planner back in April. It wasn’t her, it was me. Once the pandemic hit, outside of work meetings (which automatically show up on my iCal), walking the dog, and Mad Men rewatches, there wasn’t all that much happening in my life to keep track of.
But after a while, I started to miss our daily check-ins. And, tbh, I was also feeling a bit lost. Studies show using planners to keep track of both work (duh) and home obligations (take dog to vet, clean bathroom, sob quietly about the state of the world) can make us more productive. Crossing off an item written in your daily to-do list is an endorphin hit, making you want to tackle something else. Not to mention, planners can help manage stress: Sure, you can book in meetings, but you can also block off time to work out, meditate, eat lunch while staring out the window — whatever chills you out. If it’s in your planner, you have to do it.
Today’s best planners are also more than agendas. Many have room to write goals and intentions, and spots to doodle and daydream. So, what are you waiting for? Here are 12 unique planners and agendas to get you back on track in 2021.
