Clare Crawley’s Engagement Ring From Dale Moss Is (Truly) Radiant

After just three and a half episodes, Clare Crawley , the now-former star of the 16th season of The Bachelorette, waved goodbye to the ABC show to pursue an offscreen relationship with contestant Dale Moss . And as the show’s host Chris Harrison put it during the November 5 episode , the only possible way to end her stint on the show was with a proposal. At the end of Crawley’s half of the last episode, Moss got down on one knee and presented Crawley with a massive, glittering rock. “I’m gonna do it,” he said before kneeling. “You’re doing it,” she responded. As every viewer knew she would, she said yes.