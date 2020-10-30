Sephora Just Announced Its Biggest Sale Of The Year — & It Starts Today

Beauty sale season is upon us, and Sephora announced the dates and details of its Holiday Savings Event that kicks off today. Sephora Beauty Insiders will have exclusive early access and major discounts on all of the 2020 holiday deals. Not an Insider? No problem. It’s free to join and when you do, you'll reap the benefits of the storewide sale.
If you’re already a Sephora Insider, you are probably way ahead of us with your Holiday Savings wishlist. But in the event that you're new to the annual Sephora promotion, or the email slipped through your inbox, we’ve got you covered.
Advertisement
Starting Friday, October 30, Sephora Rewards members can access limited-time savings on everything in-store or online using the promotional code 'Holidayfun' during the specified dates. There are three tiers of Beauty Insider membership: Insider, VIB, and Rouge, which get 10, 15, and 20 percent off during the Holiday Savings Event, respectively. All of the details are laid out on the Sephora website. You can even sign up online — just make sure you do so before the sale ends on November 9.
It might seem early, but if you’re looking to get some holiday shopping done for friends and family, the Holiday Savings Event would be a great time to buy. Not only will you get a significant discount on the gift sets you've been eyeing, but you’ll also receive extra Sephora points you can redeem later.
Another smart approach would be to use your limited-time discount to invest in some of those pricier products you've had an eye on. You know the ones: the cult favorites you’ve been dancing around buying, but not putting into your shopping cart because you’re not sure if they're worth the hype. Maybe now is the time to try the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask or finally give the Drunk Elephant range a spin with The Littles set.
Remember, it's totally free to join the Insider tier of Sephora’s Rewards Program, which means that you should join now, set a Google reminder for November 5 when your discount goes into effect, and check your holiday shopping off your to-do list.