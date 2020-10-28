India Oxenberg Describes Being Starved & Abused By Keith Raniere In NXIVM Cult Sentencing

View this post on Instagram

My darling India is in court today, reading her victim impact statement. i am sending love and support. it is the first time she will get to address her abuser Keith Raniere - a man who lacks any moral compass. Finally he is held accountable for his crimes. Praying for life with no parole 🙏🏻 Let no one be harmed by him again @indiaoxenberg @starz #seduced #justice