Emily Ratajkowski’s Little Black Dress Is Bound To Become An Instagram Favorite

Mere hours after announcing that she was expecting her first child, via Vogue’s digital cover story, Emily Ratajkowski took to the streets of New York City wearing a black, long-sleeve dress, which she paired with red, knee-high boots — two pieces that, while seemingly not weather-appropriate for NYC's rainy Monday, are both gearing up to be must-haves for fall. Ratajkowski's dress, titled the Gigi Dress, features a large cutout, with a black strap that runs across it, and was designed by one of Instagram’s most up-and-coming labels Aya Muse.
The L.A.-based sustainable brand is already beloved by celebrities like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber, and Kourtney Kardashian, among other A-listers. While the spring ‘21 collection, which houses the Gigi Dress, won’t be available to shop for a few months, it has already been spotted on the likes of Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney’s BFF-slash-TikTok star Addison Rae. Now, with Ratajkowski’s stamp of approval, there’s nothing standing in the brand’s way from becoming the latest cult brand.
Advertisement
You might have recognized the brand as the maker of the white-and-blue ribbed romper that went viral this spring and summer. The Aiva Ribbed Onesie, which featured a ‘70s-esque polo collar, was spotted on Dua Lipa’s Instagram in early March (who else misses early March?) during a trip to Sydney, Australia. In the slideshow, the “Don’t Start Now” singer paired the romper with pink Nike Air Force 1s, a blue Prada bag, and a white, silk scrunchie. Model Shanina Shaik wore the same romper in June while out on a yacht in a tropical location, while fellow mom-to-be Hannah Bronfman wore the cozy one-piece in July during a boat trip to Lake Muskoka in Ontario. Madelaine Petsch, Amy Julliette Lefévre, Sonia Ammar, Cheyenne Maya Carty, and more were also spotted wearing the piece.
Seeing the style on Ratajkowski right now, we can’t help but put money on the Gigi Dress to follow in the Aiva Onesie’s footsteps. Plus, given the recent influx of G-string-baring dresses these days — Kim Kardashian West recently debuted a thong-baring dress on Instagram, while Hailey Bieber wore one to the Met Gala in 2019, as did Alexa Demie to the Los Angeles premiere of HBO’s hit show Euphoria — the stage was already set for the Gigi Dress — that, despite not technically featuring the Y2K trend, does give the illusion of it from the side — to thrive.