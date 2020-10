In 2018, O’Day released a song titled "DJT," about an ex-boyfriend who chose to remain in his relationship instead of leaving it to be with her. Rumours surfaced that “DJT” were the initials of Donald Trump Jr., who was in the midst of a divorce from his wife. It seemed as though the president's son had an affair with O'Day while she was filming season 5 of The Celebrity Apprentice.