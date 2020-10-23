Thursday night’s U.S. presidential debate once again frustrated many Americans who want to hear about candidates’ policies rather than the personal insults they slung at each other. On top of the vitriol, U.S. President Donald Trump again proved himself incapable of speaking a single truth, spewing lies and falsehoods about COVID-19 and just about everything else at an alarming rate.
It apparently reached a point, however, in which someone had no choice but to step in. And naturally, that someone is Danity Kane.
OK, so not technically Danity Kane, but arguably its most prominent member, Audrey O’Day. O’Day, who is rumoured to have had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. back in 2006, logged the hell on after the debate, and in some since-deleted tweets, basically called Trump a hypocrite for criticizing Joe Biden’s family.
“Since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family.
-don jr HATES his father.
-ivanka is a lesbian on the low.
-eric fucked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now-wife. #Debates2020."
The gif attached to the tweet is captioned "I have the receipts."
In 2018, O’Day released a song titled "DJT," about an ex-boyfriend who chose to remain in his relationship instead of leaving it to be with her. Rumours surfaced that “DJT” were the initials of Donald Trump Jr., who was in the midst of a divorce from his wife. It seemed as though the president's son had an affair with O'Day while she was filming season 5 of The Celebrity Apprentice.
O'Day went on to claim that she has even more "receipts" about Trump Jr's alleged hatred for his father.
I have so many receipts on all the ways he hated his father.. these videos of him get harder and harder to watch. https://t.co/Rbsg9fTzSW— Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) October 23, 2020
“And while we are at it.. I have texts of don jr telling me what a little shit asshole barron is." O'Day continued. "That they were on the private jet and barron didn't like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being assholes & liars!"
Another deleted tweet read: "We need to stop discussing kids.. because Ivanka is a lesbian, yet doesn't support women's rights in this administration that she RUNS on the low."
Nobody from the Trump family has responded to O'Day's claims, but people online praised the singer for speaking publicly (and, most importantly, want to see the receipts!) How did we get to a place where a member of a Making The Band girl group is now spilling tea on the incumbent presidential nominee’s family days before an election, you say? How about a better question: It's 2020 and this surprises you?