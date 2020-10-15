Each new moons brings with it the potential for a new beginning — and with Mercury retrograde wreaking havoc on our lives right now, the 16th October's new moon in Libra could be just what we need for a quick reset.
Libra season is all about balance and equity. "In true Libra fashion, the decisions made and actions taken during this time must be in the name of justice," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com.
Montúfar says that this month's new moon clashes with the chaotic and passionate Mars retrograde in Aries, causing a heated face-off between both political ideologies and parties. "Under this new moon in Libra, whichever party that is only caring about their own interest will not be up for the win," she explains. Do with that what you will, but it sounds like the stars are on our side this time. Our justice-focused actions will also be rewarded during this luminary. Donate to causes you care about, or check in on your friends and family members. In a year where so many of us feel helpless, this is one area where we can feel hope instead.
Astrologer Lisa Stardust says the harsh "t square" this new moon creates with Mars retrograde and the three planets currently in Capricorn (an event called a stellium), which are Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto will result in some positive tension. "The frustrations with the government are growing," she says. "The people want change and will hopefully use their voices." Montúfar agrees that this t square hints at big-time changes in the structures of our society. "Which makes sense, since this is what the astrology of 2020 is all about," she stresses.
During this new moon, Montúfar says that both the sun and the moon will be aligning with a very special star, Spica, which she calls "one of the most auspicious in the universe." "Spica is a fortunate, and generous star," she says. It's a 'benefic', an astrological term that denotes good or favourable — and that's the kind of energy we could all use right now as 2020 nears its end.
"This starry connection hints that the changes that take place during this new moon regarding the US election will most likely be good, whether that is visible to us at the moment or not," Montúfar says.
Remember, the stars won't do the necessary work for us. "The activism work and the effort we need to invest in order to get there will not be easy, but in the end, it will be worth it, as this planet-sign combination hints that there will be the reap of a harvest," Montúfar notes.
While change is afoot, in our personal lives, we want to try to keep the peace, as we notice a tendency toward loneliness, Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com says. "Things will pan out better if we make a larger effort to get along with others," she notes. "Try and fortify relationships with others and focus on achieving what Libra is known for, peace and balance. It may be more difficult at this time than others but the results will be worth it."
This has, undoubtedly, been a tough year. But new moons bring new beginnings, new energy, and a new sense of self. Use this one to channel the diplomatic, fair-minded, and peaceful traits associated with Libra as we look forward to a fresh start.