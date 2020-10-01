From Kamala To Harry, The Pearl Necklace Has Gotten A Subversive Update

“If you see paintings depicting royalty or the aristocracy from the 18th century and prior, you can see that pearls were often embroidered in their clothing. Obviously, some artists took their own liberties to embellish, but it was commonplace for aristocratic men to be seen wearing clothing embroidered with pearls during various periods in fashion history,” says Lisby. “Today, when I see Black musical artists or style icons wear pearls, I think it's subconsciously an evolution from the gold chain in some ways. For many years, we've all seen a very specific experience of the Black community associate the gold chain to prosperity and therefore adopting it into their style if they can afford it. I think in a way, the pearls are a natural transition of that symbolism, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see younger artists 15 years down the line don pearl necklaces regularly.”