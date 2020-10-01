Story from Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen Shares About Devastating Pregnancy Loss

Mirel Zaman
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Days after first announcing she had been hospitalized due to pregnancy complications, Chrissy Teigen shared tragic news late Wednesday night: She and husband John Legend have lost a pregnancy.
“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote in a moving and intimate Instagram post, which she also posted to Twitter. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.” 
Advertisement
Accompanying the post was a slideshow of images, depicting Teigen in the hospital. In the first black-and-white photo, Teigen is sitting on a hospital bed, bent forward with grief, her hands clasped together in front of her and tears visible on her cheeks.
On Sunday September 27, Teigen revealed in an Instagram story that she had been on bed rest for weeks, and was in the hospital due to excessive bleeding. “I'm about like halfway through pregnancy, and the blood has been going on for like a month.” At the time she said that her placenta was “super-weak”, making her third pregnancy high-risk.
In her recent Instagram post, Teigen said that while she and her husband waited to name their other two children until “the last possible moment after they’re born,” they’d decided to call their third child Jack. “To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.” 
Teigen went on to thank friends and supporters who were sending positive energy, thoughts, and prayers to the family. While some on social media have criticized her for being so open about her experience, many others are thanking her. Susan Chira, editor-in-chief of The Marshall Project, called Teigen's post "brave — and important," saying: "Miscarriage is far too often kept private, making it harder to mourn and be comforted."
Advertisement
Legend reposted his wife's message to his Twitter account. Just after midnight on Thursday morning, Teigen tweeted, "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real."
Teigen ended her candid and emotional Instagram post by saying, “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”
View this post on Instagram

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

More from Wellness