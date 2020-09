The US Just Passed A Bill That Could End Natural Hair Discrimination Forever

While the House passing The CROWN Act marks a pivotal step in ending discrimination across the country, the fight is nowhere near over. Only seven states have passed the legislation so far, including California (where the CROWN Act was first introduced by State Senator Holly Mitchell), New York, Washington, Virginia , Maryland, New Jersey, and Colorado. Now, at least 51 of 100 US Senate representatives will have to approve the legislation before it is then handed off to the President to sign into law.