Libra Season Is Here To Bring Secrets To Light

"Cardinal in nature, the sun in Libra will clash with all the Capricorn planets as well as Mars, which is currently retrograde in Aries , another cardinal, fiery sign," Montúfar says. "When it comes to forecasting, astrologers are predicting Libra season to be similar to Capricorn season back in January, which is when the seeds of the coronavirus pandemic were planted." Montúfar says that this indicates that it's possible that we'll experience a resurgence of the virus — here's your reminder to wear your mask! — as well as a deepening of the political, economic, and social consequences of the pandemic.