Julia Garner’s Husband Is The Frontman Of One Of Your Favourite Bands

Actress Julia Garner is tuned in for this year's virtual Emmy Awards, and even though the show is at home, it's still a big night for her; she's keeping her fingers crossed for a win in two categories for the dark Netflix original series Ozark. And she's not the only one holding their breath for an Emmy shutout — her husband Mark Foster is right beside her, cheering her on.
If Foster looks familiar, it's because you've definitely seen him before. He's a star in his own right, just not of the Hollywood variety. Foster is a working musician, famous for rocking the mic as the frontman of the alternative pop band Foster the People.
Foster is the lead vocalist and founding member of the popular group. He put Foster the People together with friends Mark Pontius and Cubbie Finkin 2009, and the very next year, their catchy but controversial hit "Pumped Up Kicks" turned them into mainstream successes almost overnight. Their upward momentum didn't stop with their first studio album Torches; the project earned Foster the People top spots on Billboard music charts and three Grammy Award nominations. Since then, the band has since released two more equally successful albums, Supermodel (2014) and Sacred Hearts Club (2017).
Foster and Garner met at the Sundance Film Festival, and they immediately clicked over their similar backgrounds. They dated for ten months before Foster popped the question during a romantic road trip. At last year's Emmys, the musician was front and centre when the Ozark star accepted her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama. She even shouted out her then-fiancé out during her speech, calling Foster the "love of her life."
Months later, the pair made things official and exchanged vows at New York City's City Hall. In a conversation with Vogue shortly after the nuptials, Garner shared that the unique location for their December wedding was inspired by her parents' own ceremony at City Hall 40 years ago.
"We went back and forth from having a big wedding to eloping in Vegas," Garner told Vogue in March. "We ultimately decided to get married at City Hall in New York City, just like my parents did 40 years ago. We had a small, intimate wedding with our immediate family as our witnesses."
Foster might be the biggest Ozark stan there is — he's beyond psyched to see how wild his wife gets on the final season of the crime drama. So whether Garner takes home another Emmy tonight or not, she's got her biggest fan right by her side.