

Take the path of least resistance on Monday, as messenger Mercury forms a square against powerful Pluto. While we may be in the mood to get to the bottom of things, it’s best advised to open yourself to all possibilities and avoid debate as these planets clash. We’re ready to enjoy more open-minded thinking starting Tuesday when the Sun makes his way into fair-minded Libra. This is also an excellent time to re-engage with your network and reach out to friends you haven’t been able to connect with. Use this opportunity to make face time while it’s safe to do so. Take some time to yourself to sort out your thoughts on Wednesday, when chatty Mercury creates a square against rule-making Saturn in retrograde. It can be difficult to express your ideas with clarity as these planets work against each other. Instead, use this transit to build yourself up with self-acceptance and love. We’re itching to get things done quickly on Wednesday around 9:54 p.m. EST when the Moon waxes into her first quarter in hard-working Capricorn. Avoid pushing yourself or others too hard to accomplish your goals, as this time is best spent in organization. Make lists, and use your quick mind to consider any blind spots that you might overlook. Take it slow and steady in all that you do on Thursday, as quick-thinking Mercury opposes ambitious Mars. This impatient transit could cause more harm if you aren’t acting with care. Muster up all of the patience you possess to move through this challenging transit with grace.