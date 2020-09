Dr. Parikh says it’s probably worth calling your GP if you feel sick and aren’t sure what’s causing it, no matter what. You can ask them if they think you need to visit the office or hold off. Another reason to call: “If your symptoms are getting worse or not improving after 48 hours,” Dr. Parikh notes. “And warning signs to call 911 and go to the ER are shortness of breath , inability to speak in complete sentences, altered mental status, dizziness, blue lips, or loss of consciousness,” she says.