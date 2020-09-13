We’ll start the week by taking a step back. It's easier to think objectively on Monday, when the Sun forms a trine with powerful Pluto in retrograde. Use this transit to consider the bigger picture, and discuss how you can find solutions to complex problems. We're feeling feisty on Tuesday, as charming Venus creates a square against innovative Uranus in retrograde. We may be craving change — or a return to some old vices. If you're single, this transit could inspire you to reconnect with an old flame. A word to the wise: Proceed with caution. If you're in a relationship, this transit could finally nudge you out of a rut you’ve been in with your partner. On Thursday, messenger Mercury forms a square against abundant Jupiter. This transit tends to create unrealistic expectations, so enjoy the hopeful energy, but try to stay grounded. We're ready to wipe the slate clean on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. EST, as the Moon begins a new cycle in meticulous Virgo. Use this beautiful transit to make plans for your future while staying organized. That same day, the Sun creates a trine with rule-making Saturn. There's a spirit of camaraderie during this transit. If you're feeling lost, a surefire fix is reaching out to someone that you look up to for advice.
