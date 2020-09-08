Justin Bieber’s New Neck Tattoo Clearly Means A Lot To Him

With tattoo parlours beginning to safely reopen across the country, many people are booking appointments to get the ink they've been dreaming about for the past six months. Recently, we've seen A-listers like Kristin Cavallari and Demi Lovato debut dainty new tattoos, and now Justin Bieber is getting back under the needle — showing off the biggest (and most visible) post-quarantine tattoo we've seen yet.
The "Yummy" singer revealed the newest addition to his already-impressive ink collection with several Instagram selfies that give fans a close-up of the design: a long-stemmed rose running up the front left side of his neck. This isn't Bieber's first rose tattoo; the singer also has the motif, which is typically a symbol of love or passion, on his left leg, left wrist, and right forearm.
In the posts, Bieber credited and tagged Hollywood's most in-demand tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, and even shared a short BTS video of the artist in action.
The video clip shows Dr. Woo (masked and gloved) running the buzzing needle across Bieber's throat — which might have you thinking: That's gotta hurt. However, according to tattoo artist Noah Lee, the neck and throat area is actually one of the least-painful body parts to get inked, which explains why the singer/songwriter appears cool, calm, and collected on the table.
With a third and final post to his feed, Bieber's fresh neck tat clearly means a lot to him. While he didn't share whether or not the rose and thorn design carries special meaning or symbolism, there's certainly no hiding it — at least until roll-neck season.