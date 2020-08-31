The Full Corn Moon In Pisces Means Everything’s Changing (Again)

I know January 1 has a reputation for being the time to start fresh. But really, fall always seems more like the season of renewal to me. And this week's moon phase is amplifying that energy. The upcoming Full Moon — which will ascent on September 2 at 10:22 p.m. — will be in dreamy Pisces, and it's preparing us to turn over a new leaf.
"Known as the Full Corn moon, this is a transitional lunation that takes us from the summer to the winter months," Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for SunSigns.com, tells Refinery29. "Both Virgo and Pisces are mutable signs that hold the kind of energy that helps us respond to life’s only variable: change."
Advertisement
Of course, change has been the theme of 2020. Everything is different, from how we do our jobs (work from home, anyone?), to the way we go to school, to what issues have made their way to the forefront of the upcoming U.S. election. Montúfar says that the arrival of this Full Corn Moon may be just what we need to adapt to the so-called "new normal."
According to Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, this Full Moon is ripe with sensitivity and perception. Pisces is associated with creativity and spirituality. "For some this can be a magical or other-worldly type of energy," Hale says. "For others it may bring up deep-seated issues that can relate to emotionality and endings." The Full Moon in Pisces can also, she warns, "create insecurity and make things seem worse than what they really are." So lean on your spiritual side, nurture yourself through creative activities you love, and be ready to fact-check your feelings when possible.
Montúfar notes that this Full Moon is forming a sextile with Uranus, the Planet of Change, which is retrograde in Taurus right now. "Because the sextile is a positive aspect, we will be feeling supported in letting go of the old and embracing what’s new and exciting, even if it seems scary at first," she says.
Astrologer Lisa Stardust agrees. "With Uranus having a heavy hand in this luminary, it’s a wonderful time to get excited about starting school, a new job, and moving to a new city." Stardust says during this Full Moon, it's important to be open to all of the possibilities that life has to offer, to go with the flow, and and not sweat the small stuff. "As long as we let our instincts and gut feelings guide us, then we can start anew easily with a positive, drama-free attitude," she says.
The consensus seems to be: Expect the unexpected. Things will change during this time — especially, Montúfar says, in our relationships and our finances. So if we can embrace the fact that disruptions or unforeseen events will crop up, we'll find it easier to lean in to any curveballs and find solutions as needed.
Change can often be uncomfortable, but from that discomfort can come extraordinary growth. So as we start transitioning into a new season, take a moment to reflect on all the change you've weathered over the past several months. Use the knowledge of how far you've come to give you the strength to continue moving forward this fall. Continue doing this that nourish you and that allow you to see the positives that come with turning over a new leaf.