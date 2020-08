Hailey Bieber Says This Skin-Care Step Has Spared Her From Maskne

But recently, the star made one addition to her pared-down routine — and she says her skin is better for it. "The one thing that I started doing in quarantine that changed my skin a couple months ago was double cleansing," Bieber told Allure. " Double cleansing has really been a big game-changer for me." In fact, the star credits the Korean beauty practice of using two cleansers (one oil, followed by one cream or foam) to her clear, maskne -free skin, even during the pandemic.