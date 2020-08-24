Jennifer Lopez Teases J.Lo Beauty With A Glowing Selfie

If there's one celebrity who has the fountain of youth running from their kitchen tap, it's Jennifer Lopez. The 51-year-old performer is seemingly aging in reverse — so when she drops some rare beauty gems, we listen.
Two years ago, the star revealed that she was working on a long-awaited skin-care line. "I will be coming out with a skincare line. I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put [just] anything out," she said during a public appearance in New York City. Now, it seems like Lopez's eponymous beauty line could drop any minute — and, according to a mysterious new Instagram post, it might be more than just skin care.
Lopez posted a selfie showcasing her trademark "J.Lo glow," with super bronzed cheeks, taupe eyelids, and a caramel-colored nude lip. "Sunset glow...#JLoBeauty coming soon," she captioned the shot.
The photos left much to the imagination for Lopez's fans, who have been eager for the star to release a line of cosmetics. "Omgggggggg!!!!! We have been waiting for your beauty line!!! Yassss," beauty reporter Milly Almodovar wrote. Fans on Twitter also shared their excitement for Lopez's announcement. "Hopefully, #JLoBeauty gives us all her anti-aging secrets !!!!! @JLo I'm so excited for this!!!" one person wrote.
Hopefully #JLoBeauty gives us all her anti aging secrets !!!!! 😱😱 @JLo I'm so excited for this!!! 🥰 https://t.co/RfKgbOrFlX— Tara Brown Beauty 💖 (@TaraBrownBeauty) August 24, 2020
I’m so excited for #JLoBeauty !!!!! I need some of that glow mama!!! 🤩 I love you @JLo and I can hardly wait!!! ♥️ ahhhhh I’m so excited!!!!! https://t.co/Ah0wH5VVTm— Dylan (@dylanJLover) August 24, 2020
This isn't Lopez's first time around the beauty block. In 2019, she collaborated with Inglot Cosmetics on a custom 70-piece collection. She also recently launched a new fragrance, Promise, which joined Lopez's already-impressive roster of scents.
While the multi-hyphenate star has yet to give more details on exactly what her new beauty line will include, her recent hints are indicators that we're in for something good. Until then, our faces and wallets are fully prepared for whatever beauty gifts the Lopez fountain of fabulousness has to give.