Wait, Did Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Break Up?

CAMILA WEARING SHAWN’S CLOTHES THE COLLAPSE OMG I LOVE THEM SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/SzcBFDfJ1l— sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) August 13, 2020
not yall ACTUALLY believing they broke up when camila literally posted a pic of her wearing shawn's sweater yesterday 💀— ًshawns real gf (@ruinbabylon) August 14, 2020
Except she's been posting from LA for the last two weeks so your article doesn't make any sense. Also Camila and Shawn were spotted by fans 3 weeks ago taking a walk together so maybe you should correct your article.— Alexandra (@badreplove1989) August 13, 2020
in a serious note i still can’t believe that there’s people believing these small news accounts saying shawn and camila broke up, don’t y’all think TMZ, and other big news accounts wouldn’t have tweeted by now that they broke up? y’all are so dumb get a job— nina ✰ SELPINK (@findthislove) August 14, 2020
source of every magazine saying that camila and shawn broke up/are taking break: pic.twitter.com/FV8NqEtVCq— 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐤𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 (@bihycamiIa) August 14, 2020
If Shawn and Camila post anything of them or paparazzis take photos of them ---> They are fake/PR, it's staged— S&C (@Shaawmiilaa) August 14, 2020
If they don't post anything and are not in the same city ---> They broke up pic.twitter.com/5LYHN8C7lC