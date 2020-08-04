Adele’s Beach-Blonde Curls Mark A New Era For The Star

With concerts and award shows postponed indefinitely in the wake of the global pandemic, many musicians and performers have been out of the public eye for months now. Though, with the help of social media, fans are getting an intimate peek into the lives of their favorite stars offstage — at home, in stretchy pants, without lash extensions or a blowout — and sometimes, things can look pretty different.
Case in point: Adele is almost unrecognizable in her latest Instagram update from quarantine. In the photo, the British singer-songwriter points enthusiastically to her flatscreen TV while promoting Beyoncé’s new visual album, Black Is King. What we didn't expect to see in her post? Her hair styled in long, bouncy, blonde curls, a far departure from the Hello singer's signature blown-out, voluminous bob.
"Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art," Adele captioned her tribute post, gesturing up to the flatscreen above her head while wearing a Marine Serre Crescent Moon-Print Stretch Top to match Bey's Black Is King bodysuit. Adele looks fresh-faced with minimal makeup (other than a good brow gel), and curly blonde hair, which despite being a new look to us, appears to be her natural air-dried texture.
With these long curls, it's safe to say Adele is leaning into a quarantine grow-out plan, and treating her hair to some heat-free TLC. Besides, who has time to blow-dry when you can stream Black is King instead?