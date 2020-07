We're seven months into the year, and 2020 has been nothing short of apocalyptic. From a global health crisis that just won't go away to an overwhelming increase in police brutality against Black people to Kanye West running for president (again) , the simulation appears to be broken. In light of the chaos we're currently living in, we don't need a superhero with a perpetual propensity for positivity — what we need is someone who's just as fed up with the state of the world as we are. Someone who doesn't want to do the work yet shows up every day because they know that it won't get done without them.