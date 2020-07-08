Does Kylie Jenner’s Nail Art Hint At An Upcoming Launch?

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram last night to show off the colourful graphic nails she's rocking on her Amangiri vacation, and while the look might seem like just another trendy mismatched manicure from the beauty mogul, there may be more than meets the eye: It's been almost exactly a year since Jenner registered for a nail trademark through the United States Patent and Trademark Office — and her latest nail art could very well be the first sign of the future launch.
The manicure features an array of designs on a nude base, from blue animal-like print to orange graphic lines. While Jenner didn't clarify if it's the result of nail stickers, press-on nails, or hand-drawn nail art, any of these possibilities could serve as part of her future endeavour: The trademark paperwork included an array of nail products, like polish, polish remover, strengtheners, artificial fingernails, and "adhesives for attaching artificial fingers to nails."
Since the trademark filing last summer, Jenner hasn't confirmed the official launch of her nail brand, but she has continued to show off her manicures regularly, even during social-distancing mandates. Most recently, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family posted her multi-toned French manicure, which was similar to a colourful nail look she shared in April. The nails archive in her Instagram Story Highlights has also remained updated since last July — not unlike the way she teased her skin-care launch with makeup-free selfies in 2018.
Regardless of whether or not this is a sneak peek of an upcoming nail line, this mani can still as inspiration for a fun summer design. But knowing Jenner's business mentality, we wouldn't be surprised if this all hints at the expansion of her beauty empire — which could've been delayed due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's only a matter of time before we see if Jenner is really up to something when it comes to upending the nail industry.