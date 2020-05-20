Cardi B Just Revealed A New Back Tattoo — & It’s Huge

Cardi B's collection of tattoos is a physical representation of her personality. Collectively, her art is as big, vibrant, and colourful as she is — a testament to the dynamic and hilarious character we've come to love over the years. We thought her tattoos couldn't get much bolder than the large peacock covering her upper thigh and hip, or the roses drawn over her opposite leg, but her newest ink comes close.
The rapper posted an Instagram story on Tuesday showing off a new piece of body art. Cardi's upper-back, which was previously bare (minus the word Samuel in red behind her neck), now has a large tattoo of a butterfly and colourful flowers. "Two more sessions," the rapper wrote on her Instagram Stories showing off the art and tagging the artist Jamie Schene of Union 3 Tattoo in California.
It's unclear whether or not Cardi's tattoo was worked on during quarantine or before, but it's obvious that she plans to add to her current ink in the future. With adjustments to stay-at-home orders being made daily across the country, her piece could be completed sooner than later.
In Atlanta, where Cardi B has a home, tattoo parlors are currently allowed to operate and serve clients. In California, where Schene's tattoo parlor is located, restrictions are still in place for body art shops and other personal care services as the state follows Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-part reopening.
Cardi's new ink is also proof of the butterfly tattoo trend revival. She joins a handful of celebrities, from Ariana Grande and Sean Mendes, who both recently added the symbol to their skin. We have to say, a living creature that stays cocooned for a period of time before emerging brighter and more beautiful seems like a pretty timely and encouraging motif for the current moment.
