The “Stuck With U” Music Video Is Filled With Celebrity Couples — Including Ariana Grande & Her New Man

The lyrics of the song — "I'ma get to know you better/Kinda hope we're here forever" — are specifically about hunkering down with the person you love. In Bieber's case, that's wife Hailey Bieber , and in Grande's, that's her dogs. At least, at first. The singer drops a surprise at the end of the music video that confirms those rumours about her having a quarantine boyfriend . But those aren't the only pairs you should keep an eye out for. Celebs from the music, TV, and, uh, Jade vaginal egg industry all make appearances if you look hard enough.