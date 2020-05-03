All is not as it seems on Sunday, as superficial Venus forms a square against dreamy Neptune. It can be tempting to throw a pity party as these planets clash. Instead, focus on how you can lift yourself and others up during this transit. We're called to become more adaptable on Monday, when the Sun creates a conjunction with messenger Mercury. It's easier for us to communicate our thoughts to others, and to understand the bigger picture. Nurture your intuition and allow yourself to pay closer attention to your artistic inclinations on Thursday, when intellectual Mercury forms a sextile with psychic Neptune. This transit gives us a beautiful opportunity to connect with our inner selves and express our creative sides. Our optimistic spirit swells on Thursday at 6:45 a.m. EST, when the Moon waxes full in determined Scorpio. This transit is complemented by Mercury's sextile with Neptune, helping us to conceive new solutions to humanitarian issues. Engage your sense of compassion and camaraderie for others during this phase. We're inspired to make progress in our projects on Saturday, as quick-witted Mercury creates a trine with transformative Pluto. It's a brilliant day for paying attention to detail. Use this transit to research new subjects or try your hand at a new skill.
Your Horoscope This Week