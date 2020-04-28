But in the past couple weeks of quarantine, as we spend more time together, I've seen subtle changes. I’ve noticed that my abuela is trying her best to find peace with the way I am. I've watched her stop to listen to me when I set boundaries, rather than think of her next retort. While the sassy comments still come every now and then, I’ve seen her attempt to stay silent sometimes and, thankfully, succeed. I’ve even noticed flashes of my abuela’s feminist side, like when she advised me not to take my boyfriend’s last name, should we ever get married.