The Newest Zoom Competitor Is Facebook Messenger

Like Zoom, Google Hangouts, and Group FaceTime, Messenger Rooms facilitates group video conferencing, except users can start calls directly on Messenger or Facebook and invite anyone to join — even non-Facebook users. Rather than scheduling a chat, it's as simple as starting a call from within Facebook Groups, Events, or your News Feed — a feature that will likely make Messenger Rooms the preferred video conferencing platform for active Facebook Group users who want to easily connect with their fellow Doggo Meme members without curating a group of people to call on Zoom. Once a room opens, users will see it on their homepage and can then click to join on their phone or computer without having to download any app or software. The room's host can choose who can discover the room and who can share the invite link, as well as lock the room to keep it private. Each call will be able to support up to 50 people in one call with no time limit (as compared to Zoom's 40-minute time limit on free accounts and Group FaceTime's 32-person limit ).