Glee alum Lea Michele is reportedly pregnant, according to People. This will be the first child for her and her husband Zandy Reich, whom she married in March of 2019.
Michele, who recently starred in the TV series The Mayor and the ABC holiday film Same Time, Next Christmas, told Health in September that she hoped to become a mother in the future.
“I hope to be a mom of, like, 10 kids — if it’s physically possible to pop that many out!” she told the outlet. “I’m so excited about the thought of being a mom.”
Advertisement
Michele and Reich, president of clothing company AYR, first started dating in 2017, reportedly after being friends for some time. Michele shared the story of how she first met Reich with Insider.
“They always say, 'It will happen when you least expect it. It will happen when you least expect it!' And I met my fiancé at my best friend's wedding,” she revealed. “They had their siblings as their best man and maid of honour, but we were sort of the closest in the friend area, and we sat next to each other.
Michele has posted many photos of her and her husband on social media. Earlier this month, she took a selfie with Reich, writing in the caption “Grateful for this one.” In March, she shared the pair’s wedding video to her Instagram, to mark their first anniversary.
"It was literally the best day of my entire life," Michele said of her wedding in an interview with the Today show. "I know everybody says that, but it was so perfect. I wish I could do it over and over and over again."
Refinery29 reached out to a representative for Michele for comment.
Advertisement