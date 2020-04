Kanye West & His Kids Have Reportedly Escaped To Wyoming

We're reaching the "conscious uncoupling" stage of celebrity quarantining. No, this isn't about breakups, but rather celebrity couples hitting a breaking point and having the many houses to allow them to quarantine apart. First, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich made headlines for Laich's decision to quarantine separately in Idaho from his wife in California, and now Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are doing the same. Kim has made no secret of the difficulties of quarantining with four kids, and now a source tells People that Kanye and the kids have left for Wyoming in order to give Kim a "break."