Britney Spears Just Shouted Out Her Breakup With Justin Timberlake

In the time of social distancing, one celebrity is using her social media platform to bestow light upon the masses — and also, remind us of that time she broke up with Justin Timberlake.
On Wednesday, Britney Spears, a pop princess turned quarantine queen, shared yet another video of herself dancing in her backyard. Spears does this a lot (bless) but there was something special about the track she chose. Spears just so happened to be dancing to “Filthy” by Timberlake, her one-time boyfriend.
“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days,” Spears wrote on Instagram. “As you can see I’m not really dancing folks…..I’m just very bored. PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago…...but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD.”
She added a follow-up video shortly after, which features Spears doing “13 turns….wheeeee!”
Haters are going to say it’s fake.
Spears and Timberlake first met as children on their show The All New Mickey Mouse Club, but didn’t start dating until 1998, when Spears opened up for Timberlake’s then boy band NSYNC. They were music’s biggest deal for a while, and were so beloved they even got away with wearing matching head-to-toe denim on the red carpet. Then, in 2002, Spears and Timberlake broke up.
Rumours swirled that Spears had cheated on Timberlake, which some believed Timberlake confirmed with his song “Cry Me a River.” Neither Timberlake nor Spears confirmed infidelity, but in 2018, Timberlake shared details of writing “Cry Me a River” in his book Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me.
"I've been scorned. I've been pissed off. I wrote 'Cry Me a River' in two hours. I didn't plan on writing it," he shared in the memoir.
This isn't the first time Spears has shared a Timberlake song on her Instagram. In 2018, she posted a video of her doing a backflip to his song "Love Stoned."
Spears may not be buddy-buddy with her ex, but at least she appreciates his music.
