One Direction Follows Zayn Malik On Twitter & Fans Are Losing Their Damn Minds

As the world practices social distancing, a beloved boy band may be getting back together...at least, in some capacity.
In honour of the 10th anniversary of the X Factor created band, One Direction is plotting some kind of reunion, according to Page Six. Fans noticed that the former boybanders — Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles — now all follow ex-member Zayn Malik on Twitter. It's unclear when they stopped following Malik in the first place, but it spells good news for the alleged future reunion opportunity.
What these plans could be remains to be seen, but according to Page Six, it will not be a tour. That hasn’t stopped fans from losing their minds over the #OneDirectionReunion, and the fact that Malik may be back in the fold. Fans also noted that One Direction’s website is once again working, and that their previous albums are on Apple Music.
Advertisement
One Direction follows Zayn on Twitter again, and fans freak out— ABC Air Power (@ABCAirPower) April 13, 2020
i just got done watching the one direction movie and i find out all of them refollowed zayn on twitter ?? HELLO??— gianna⭐️ (@glittertimeparx) April 13, 2020
🚨ALL OF ONE DIRECTION JUST REFOLLOWED ZAYN ON TWITTER🚨 https://t.co/fcN4W8oHq1— caitlin 🌻 (@caitylatter) April 13, 2020
Liam: reminisces old one direction moments— chris (@tbhonlyzayn) April 13, 2020
Rumors about the boys getting back together
Rumor that there is something big being planned for their 10th anniversary
One direction account follows Zayn again on twitter and instagram
Hopes start getting bigger, but this is us: 🤡
so one direction, harry, louis, liam and niall all follow zayn malik now on twitter? this really might be it 🥺😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— 🍯 (@linahayder) April 13, 2020
Earlier this week, Payne teased that he's been speaking with his former bandmates, and that something is in the works.
“We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” Payne told The Sun. “There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.”
Malik left the band in early 2015, and the remaining members announced an extended hiatus later that year. Soon after, every member of the band embarked on a solo career, with Harry Styles’ new music a particularly successful standout. Malik hasn’t said too many positive things about One Direction or the band’s music in the years following his departure.
“Would you listen to One Direction at a party with your girl?” he told Rolling Stone in 2015. “I wouldn’t. To me, that’s not an insult, that’s me as a 22-year-old man.”
He also told Us Weekly that year that while he did not maintain a relationship with his bandmates after leaving One Direction, he wasn’t totally opposed to a reunion down the line.
"Who knows? I've said it before: Never say never," he told the magazine. "If I wanted to come back in 10, 15 years time, then yeah, why not? I don't know. If I didn't want to [be in the band] then, I might not. It just depends on how I'm feeling at that time."
It’s now the 10 year anniversary...maybe this is exactly what Malik was waiting for.
Advertisement