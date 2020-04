After a four-year-old tiger at the New York Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, new evidence may suggest that animals can, in fact, contract the novel coronavirus. The tiger, Nadia, became the first of its kind to be diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in a press release . SARS-CoV-2, according to the USDA, is what causes COVID-19 disease in humans, which is different than other common strains of coronavirus that animals and pets are often treated for. Seven animals were tested for the virus over the weekend: Nadia, a female Malayan tiger, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions. All the animals were suspected of having the novel virus after they developed a dry cough. While the other six cats haven’t been officially diagnosed, they are all showing the same symptoms as Nadia.