These 16 Household Items Work As Sex Toys — And You May Already Own Them

You're surrounded by sex toys at home, and you don't even know it. As they say, with a little imagination, anything can be a dildo. And rather than grab the handcuffs hidden away in a bottom drawer, why not simply have your partner whip off their belt? While we're all for building a sex toy collection, by using what's in front of you, you're less likely to interrupt the mood by stepping away to grab equipment. While many find sex toys exciting, others would rather put a pair of panties in their lover's mouth than a ball gag — and that's hot, too.