People Are Loving Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quarantine Thirst Trap

While some celebrities are spending their time social distancing by recording a group cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” others are gifting fans with what they really want: Jake Gyllenhaal handstand content.
On Wednesday, Holland (who once again continues to shock the world by speaking in his authentic English accent) posted a video of himself participating in a unique viral challenge to his Instagram Story. Holland got on his hands, leaned his feet against a wall, and managed to wrangle a tee shirt around his body. It’s an impressive feat, and one he asked more people to participate in.
Holland’s friend, Catch-22 actor Harrison Osterfield, gamely participated by making his own handstand video. Ryan Reynolds, also tagged in Holland’s challenge, just sent back a video of himself looking incredulously at the camera, before finally uttering “no.” It was Holland’s Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Gyllenhaal, though, who really set the internet aflame with his video response.
Gyllenhaal hasn’t done a movie that has required him to do a handstand on camera (unless I’m totally misremembering Nightcrawler) so clearly, he has a certain set of skills he was hiding from the rest of the world. He’s also rocking a tiny ponytail, which is internet catnip.
jake gyllenhaal in a pony tail doing the challenge. thank u tom holland pic.twitter.com/HubVnCT9TX— zsasz (@sprinklesgys) April 2, 2020
In addition to providing a much-needed quarantine thirst trap, Gyllenhaal used the opportunity for good: The tee shirt that he finally put on his body promoted the New York City restaurant Russ & Daughters, and he encouraged his fans to “promote small businesses.” Russ & Daughters is currently accepting takeout orders during the coronavirus pandemic, if you’re in the area and in the mood for some challah bread pudding. (They also do nationwide shipping.)
Protect Jake Gyllenhaal at all cost pic.twitter.com/ZLzEfQ4TZL— Pao۞ᱬ⊗४ Lᴏᴠᴇs Lᴜᴄʏ (@Asgard_Wakanda) April 2, 2020
Gyllenhaal nominated a few more celebrities to participate in the challenge: His sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, 50 Cent, and Hugh Jackman. Whether they'll exude as much hot yoga instructor energy as Gyllenhaal did in his video remains to be seen.
