How Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas Found Love In The Time Of Corona

While it feels like everything else in the world has come to a crashing halt thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, one thing is still thriving: ~love~. I'm not talking about our love for each other as humans in a society or anything like that, but rather Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, whose rumoured relationship has been heating up just everything else is slowing down.
Neither actor has officially commented on the relationship rumours, so take all this with the grain of salt it warrants, but also know that there are literally photos of them kissing. Affleck, 47, and Armas, 31, likely met less than a year ago while filming Deep River, but in the past month alone they've taken two international trips and even did a photoshoot of sorts.
While they may not be ready to be loud and proud about whatever is going on between them, we'll be keeping close eyes on them until they do. They both have had serious relationships in the past (Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner before dating Lindsay Shookus, while Armas dated painter Alejandro Piñeiro Bello), it seems this budding romance could be setting the stage for more than just a summer fling.