Story from Entertainment

Steve Irwin’s Daughter, Bindi, Shares Photo From Her Guestless Zoo Wedding

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.
Bindi Irwin and now-husband Chandler Powell went through with their Australia Zoo wedding on Wednesday, despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic meant they could not have any guests at the ceremony. The pair, who got engaged in July 2019 after six years of dating, posted a matching photo on each of their Instagrams celebrating the special day.
"We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding," Irwin wrote in her caption. "This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe."
Advertisement
However, they weren't totally alone. Irwin wrote that her mother, Terri, helped her get ready and her brother, Robert, walked her down the aisle.
"It was a truly incredible day and one of the most special moments of my life walking you down the aisle and watching you start your married life together," her brother wrote in the comments. "I love you both!"
"Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory," the caption continues. Her father, Steve Irwin, passed away in September 2006 after an injury from a stingray. Ever since, his daughter has kept his legacy alive with her Discovery Kids series Bindi the Jungle Girl, and now promotes conservationism at the Australian Zoo.
The newlyweds plan on sharing more photos and videos from their special day, but for now have posted only a photo of them kissing at the ceremony.
View this post on Instagram

March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

The pair met as teenagers at the Australia Zoo, which is also where Powell proposed.
"Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness," Irwin wrote on Twitter back in July 2019. "Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love." 
With coronavirus fears still abound, it sounds like their honeymoon may have to be at the Australia Zoo as well. Luckily, for these two, that's no problem.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
Related Content:
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture