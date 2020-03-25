Kylie Cosmetics Is Temporarily Shutting Down Due To Coronavirus

As shelter-in-place mandates are being issued around the world to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, many companies are operating according to necessary health measures — even if that means halting business altogether. Now, in the days following announcements from companies that they've chosen to shut down brick-and-mortar locations to ensure the safety of employees and customers, some are also being forced to close down order fulfillment centres as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, both Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty — along with ColourPop, which operates out of the same facility — announced that they will no longer be able to ship product until further notice. "Due to the current health orders in California, the fulfillment centre we use is temporarily closing," both statements read.
a message to our Kylie Cosmetics family... pic.twitter.com/EknPCZk1NX— Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) March 23, 2020
To Our KKW Beauty Family:— KKW BEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) March 23, 2020
The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/huihZYgFU1
Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty will continue to take orders online, but there will be no guaranteed delivery dates. Those who have placed recent orders — on or after March 16 — will be allowed to cancel unshipped purchases and receive a full refund. While those customers can reach out directly to customer service now, the brands assured shoppers that their teams will be reaching out via email in the coming days.
Jenner's other beauty business, Kylie Skin, will continue to operate: A message on the skin-care brand's Twitter stated that it's business as usual amid the outbreak. "The fulfillment centre we use for @kylieskin remains open and is following all health and safety precautions," the Tweet reads.
hi guys, just wanted to let you know that the fulfillment center we use for @kylieskin remains open and is following all health and safety precautions. We will continue to ship orders from https://t.co/SmULSodZLv pic.twitter.com/lDxgPyz9I4— Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) March 23, 2020
This news comes as the California State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health issued an executive order for the closing of all non-essential businesses. Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty assured customers that they will keep them updated during these unprecedented times, and that the brands' social-media content will continue normally — from home.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
