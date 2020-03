Chris Evans Picked Up A Surprising New Hobby During Quarantine

Everyone is doing their best to settle into a new "quarantine routine," celebrities included . With many of the things we do on a day-to-day basis on pause for the foreseeable future, stars are finding new ways to connect with their fans. Some are spilling the details of their beauty routines , others are sharing music or playlists, and a few are realizing a new calling in life — like Chris Evans, who's apparently developed a hidden hair-cutting talent during the U.S. shelter-in-place mandate