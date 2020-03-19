Arielle Charnas Of Something Navy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Arielle Charnas, the influencer behind Something Navy, announced this morning that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Yesterday, she documented her quest to find a coronavirus test via Instagram live. Charnas, whose Instagram account has 1.3 million followers, shared on Monday that she’d been feeling sick for the “past two days,” experiencing a fever and sore throat, but that a doctor said her symptoms sounded more along the lines of the flu, advising her to stay home and “quarantine herself.”
She posted again to the platform yesterday, this time with a caption that explained her symptoms in detail. “Each day the symptoms evolve into something else and while I can’t imagine how I’d ever catch coronavirus (from what I know I haven’t been in contact with anyone who has it) I’m dealing with the weirdest virus I’ve ever had since mono. I’m so happy my fever is gone but the body pain that I’m feeling today is unlike anything else,” it read. The post was flooded with comments and likes — over 38,000 to be exact — many of which advised the 32-year-old blogger to head straight to her closest medical facility in order to get tested and asked her to share her results once she received them.
Charnas was able to do what many Americans cannot right now: She got tested for COVID-19. In her livestream, she shared that her friend Dr. Jake Deutsch told her that his urgent care facility on Manhattan’s Upper West Side would be willing to swab her from her car for both the flu and the coronavirus. As anyone in her circumstance would do, she drove right over.
Many people online are upset by the fact that Charnas was able to receive a coronavirus test while many symptomatic individuals continue to be denied access. But as it turns out, her test was necessary. One hour ago, Arielle Charnas shared with her followers that she has, in fact, tested positive for COVID-19.
“I realize that there are many individuals, both in New York City and nationwide, who do not have the ability to receive immediate medical care at the first sign of sickness, and access to care is #1 priority in a time like this,” she writes in a statement posted to her account.
According to a March 11 report by The New York Times, less than 2,000 people have been tested in New York State since late February. President Trump said that anyone who wants a test can have one, and Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York proclaimed that 1,000 people should be tested per day, and yet, the reality is that there aren’t enough tests for the number of people who need them — not even close.
“It is the responsibility of our government offices to ensure all Americans can access necessary tests and I acknowledge how lucky I am to have had that access. I hope it ignites faster movement in the future,” her statement continues.
After sharing the news of her positive test result, Charnas goes on to urge her followers of the importance of following the CDC’s guidelines, as well as city and government officials. “Now more than ever, it’s become even clearer that these precautions are absolutely necessary to slow down this virus and protect people most vulnerable to its spread.” She also shared the recommendations that her doctor gave her post-diagnosis.
“Continue to quarantine/self-isolate, get lots of rest and drink fluids, get in touch with family and friends that I’ve been in close contact with over the past 2 weeks,” she writes.
At this time, her two daughters aren’t showing symptoms, but her husband Brandon is.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City shared that the city would now be able to test 5,000 people per day for coronavirus, a number much higher than the capacity currently being tested, which is only around several hundred people. His statement follows news on Tuesday that more than 1,500 people in New York State have tested positive for the virus, 814 of which were residents of Manhattan. The Times reported that 10 of the 15 coronavirus-related deaths in the State were residents of the city.
“We are certainly going to have thousands of cases next week,” De Blasio said. “It is not that long before we hit 10,000 cases, that is a true statement.”
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
