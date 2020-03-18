Amanda Bynes Posted & Deleted An Instagram About Being Pregnant

Amanda Bynes has some good news amidst all the coronavirus craziness — maybe? The actress, who is under conservatorship after a years-long struggle with mental health, posted and deleted an Instagram that appeared to announce her pregnancy. Her apparent fiancé, Paul Michael, posted and deleted a similar announcement.
"Baby on board!” Bynes captioned a photo of a sonogram that appeared to put her at around six weeks pregnant.
Over on Michael's account, he captioned a photo of the pair with "Baby in the making," which has also been deleted.
On Valentine's Day, Bynes announced that she was engaged but did not name her fiancé. That post has also been deleted, but earlier this month she posted a picture with Michael captioned "my love," and Michael has posted two photos of what appears to be their engagement rings.
Bynes was out of the spotlight for some time after a public battle with mental health, but opened up in 2018 to Paper Magazine about her struggle. Adderal abuse and body image issues tumbled her into a depression, and Twitter became an outlet for her thoughts.
"I'm really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can't turn back time but if I could, I would," Bynes told Paper. "And I'm so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad. Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter. It's definitely not Twitter's fault — it's my own fault."
Now, Bynes is getting her life back on track. She graduated from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising after five years of studying in 2019. Next up, a family. Maybe.
