Another misconception is that coronavirus will stall out when it's warmer out (a piece of misinformation that was even repeated by U.S. President Trump ). This is the case with the regular flu, which thrives in cold, dry conditions such as winter weather, and tends to die out when it's hot and muggy. But it's too early to tell if that will be the case for coronavirus as well. What's more, since the disease is spreading in hotter climates including Singapore and Australia, there's reason to believe warmer weather won't be enough to stop it in its tracks.