Selena Gomez Breaks Down The Meaning Behind Her “Burnin’ Toast In My Toaster” Lyric

Selena Gomez is no longer keeping her feelings to herself, both in the lyrics that appear on her new album Rare , and her explanation of those lyrics, which she gave when sitting down with Apple Music and Genius for a video. The first singles from the Rare era, " Lose You To Love Me " and "Look At Her Now" were surprise windows into the end of her relationship with Justin Bieber, dropping after a long break from music. The title track "Rare," however, is much more about self-love, which is something Gomez admitted to Apple Music and Genius is hard for her to champion. In fact, she often worries about being "alone forever."