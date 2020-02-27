Ariel Winter Says Goodbye To Modern Family With A Drastic Hair Change

It’s official: Modern Family has wrapped filming its 11th and final season. As proof, Ariel Winter, a core star of the series throughout its decade-long run, has just stepped out with a drastically new colour: Reverting from her Alex-Dunphy signature jet black back to Little Mermaid red.
The 22-year-old actress posted her hair transformation to Instagram, likening the new bright copper-blonde colour to strawberry shortcake. But her colourist, Tabitha Dueñas, out of L.A.'s Nine Zero One salon, says the dyeing process was no piece of cake — and required a painstaking seven-hour process of colour stripping.
Advertisement
According to Dueñas, Winter couldn't get from the ABC set to the salon fast enough. "With Modern Family's long run ending, Ariel was finally free to have the hair colour she wants," Dueñas explained to R29 over email. "She wanted to strip out the black and go back to the strawberry colour we had done previously when she was on break from filming — and said she never wants to go back to black, ever again."
As for the process, Dueñas tells us it took almost a full day of carefully stripping the black, then gradually lightening the base. "Through the seven hour process, we used colour remover to strip the black, followed by multiple rounds of lightening cream," Dueñas explains.
The secondary objective was to keep Winter's hair from falling out or breaking post processing, so Dueñas used In Common Crystal Cashmere Treatment, an in-salon treatment to strengthen the damaged cuticle and leave the hair looking bright and shiny. While we're sad to say our goodbyes to Modern Family, we're not sorry about this farewell hair change.
Related Content:
Advertisement